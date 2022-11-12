Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) PT Lowered to 1,045.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLPBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coloplast A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $963.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. Coloplast A/S has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

