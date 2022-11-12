Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Down 8.2%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.56. 8,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 790,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Trading Up 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
