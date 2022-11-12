Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

CAG opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.60. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

