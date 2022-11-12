Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,473 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of AxoGen worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXGN. SCW Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth about $1,306,000. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 62.8% in the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 421,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 162,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXGN. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on AxoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

AxoGen Trading Down 0.9 %

About AxoGen

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. AxoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.