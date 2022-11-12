Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,324 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 142,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after buying an additional 103,205 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $18.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 407.91% and a negative return on equity of 78.54%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.