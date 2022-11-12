Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Price Target Cut to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPPMF. National Bank Financial upgraded Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The company has a market cap of $277.68 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

