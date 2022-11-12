CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) PT Lowered to C$17.50

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTRRF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CTRRF stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

