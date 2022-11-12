Cynthia Yazdi Sells 135 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cynthia Yazdi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70.

On Friday, August 12th, Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $249.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,562,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49,622 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

