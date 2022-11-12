DA Davidson Downgrades Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) to Neutral

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Telos has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $303.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,285 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,666,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Telos by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,541,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,537,000 after acquiring an additional 271,347 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,771,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the period. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

