Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Scotiabank

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of HZNOF stock opened at $3.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

