Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Donald Meij Acquires 3,720 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).
Donald Meij also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 8th, Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
