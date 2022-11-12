Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Insider Donald Meij Acquires 3,720 Shares

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Donald Meij purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$54.87 ($35.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,116.40 ($132,543.12).

Donald Meij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Donald Meij purchased 5,253 shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$57.46 ($37.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,837.38 ($195,998.30).

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.95.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

