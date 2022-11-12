Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Drax Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGY opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

