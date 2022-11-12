DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.88. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.73.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

