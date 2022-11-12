Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) PT Lowered to $32.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Dutch Bros to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -237.85 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Activity

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. Dutch Bros had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,613,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888 over the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $405,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 70.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

