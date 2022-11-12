EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock opened at $160.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.51. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.47 and a fifty-two week high of $229.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.25.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

