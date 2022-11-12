ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Cut to C$5.50

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN Capital Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.