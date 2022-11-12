Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) PT Raised to C$21.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

ELEEF opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

