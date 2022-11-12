Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Raised to 342.00

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

EQNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 867.1% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 378.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

