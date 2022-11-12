Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Evolus Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolus by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Evolus by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolus by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 256,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 90,670 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

