Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a market cap of $420.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.96.
In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Hayman acquired 4,967 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $49,918.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,472.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 6,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $61,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,297,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,315,345.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,967 shares of company stock valued at $153,887 and sold 95,148 shares valued at $969,967. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
