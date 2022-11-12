Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires A$56,784.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.10 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of A$56,784.00 ($36,872.73).
Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Inderjit Singh acquired 2,962 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of A$20,665.87 ($13,419.40).
- On Monday, October 24th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,995.00 ($20,126.62).
- On Thursday, October 27th, Inderjit Singh acquired 3,662 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.74 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$24,667.23 ($16,017.68).
Fiducian Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.
Fiducian Group Increases Dividend
About Fiducian Group
Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.
