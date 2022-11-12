Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID) Insider Acquires A$56,784.00 in Stock

Fiducian Group Ltd (ASX:FID – Get Rating) insider Inderjit Singh bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.10 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of A$56,784.00 ($36,872.73).

Inderjit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiducian Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Inderjit Singh acquired 2,962 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.98 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of A$20,665.87 ($13,419.40).

On Monday, October 24th, Inderjit Singh acquired 5,000 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.20 ($4.03) per share, with a total value of A$30,995.00 ($20,126.62).

On Thursday, October 27th, Inderjit Singh acquired 3,662 shares of Fiducian Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.74 ($4.37) per share, with a total value of A$24,667.23 ($16,017.68).

Fiducian Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36.

Fiducian Group Increases Dividend

About Fiducian Group

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 11th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Fiducian Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.15. Fiducian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

(Get Rating)

Fiducian Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It operates through Funds Management, Financial Planning, Corporate Services, and Platform Administration segments. The company provides investor directed portfolio and separately managed accounts services; and acts as the trustee of fiducial superannuation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiducian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiducian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.