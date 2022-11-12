FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 243,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,537,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $37.96 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.23%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

