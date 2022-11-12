FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

