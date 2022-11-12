General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of GM stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

