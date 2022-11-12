General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,170 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Price Performance

GM stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

