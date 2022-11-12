Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $64.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

