Glen E. Tellock Buys 1,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) Director Glen E. Tellock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, with a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,390. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of WEC opened at $93.15 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

