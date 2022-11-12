Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XYLD opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.51. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $51.16.

