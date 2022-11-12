Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBI. Evercore ISI cut Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. CL King lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.40.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

NYSE:HBI opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 64.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,080. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,582,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,599,000 after buying an additional 997,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,394,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $512,139,000 after buying an additional 210,175 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,019,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,650,000 after buying an additional 2,108,830 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 55.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 20,283,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

