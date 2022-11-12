Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) EVP Nathaniel Rose Buys 7,000 Shares

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,939.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of HASI opened at $33.05 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 18.15 and a current ratio of 18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

