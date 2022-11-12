Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 46.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

HSIC opened at $78.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

