IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,289 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of IAC worth $6,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in IAC by 9,650.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IAC Stock Up 7.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 143,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.79 per share, with a total value of $4,999,323.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,524,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,807,424.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,996,522. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $140.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -13.2 EPS for the current year.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

