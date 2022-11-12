IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 3.4% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in IDEX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in IDEX by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in IDEX by 7.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.58.

NYSE IEX opened at $230.08 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

