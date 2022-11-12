IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,740 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,860 ($21.42) to GBX 1,740 ($20.03) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale lowered IMI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS IMIAY opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. IMI has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $49.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

