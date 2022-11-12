ING Groep NV Makes New $423,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 36.4% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Generac by 24.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Generac by 88.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Generac by 28.8% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Generac from $305.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC stock opened at $114.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $463.46.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at $70,950,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

