ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,512,000 after buying an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 968,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,364,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,880,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $110.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

CE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.86.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

