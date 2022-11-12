ING Groep NV Sells 2,658 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 134.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 160,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $189.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.