ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €16.00

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.64.

ING stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

