Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,561 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,365. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 2.7 %

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

