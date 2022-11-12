Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Lifted to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INGXF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of INGXF opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
