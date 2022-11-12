Insider Buying: Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) CFO Acquires $182,600.00 in Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $10.84 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 317,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 118.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after buying an additional 1,806,702 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 648.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 100,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 87,358 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 82.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,795,000 after buying an additional 6,219,864 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Kyndryl by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

