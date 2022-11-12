Insider Buying: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) Director Allan R. Landon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
LendingClub Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $46.64.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Maxim Group cut their target price on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
