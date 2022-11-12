Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Buys $79,500.00 in Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 902.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,276 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.