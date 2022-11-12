Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Director Purchases 8,769 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) Director Thomas G. Conforti acquired 8,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,032.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $21.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $294.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.75 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.