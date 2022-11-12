Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $92,500.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,739,357 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,810.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $266,280.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $262,920.00.

FTC Solar Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 51.87% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of FTC Solar by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 484,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 418,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

