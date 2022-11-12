Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $59,828.58 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Microchip Technology Stock Performance
MCHP opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.
Microchip Technology Company Profile
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.