Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Sells $59,828.58 in Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after purchasing an additional 691,754 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

