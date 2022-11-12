Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells 5,560 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Warner sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $99,579.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,006.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SentinelOne Trading Up 7.0 %

S opened at $19.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 107.95%. The company had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 37.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 307.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on S shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on SentinelOne to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

