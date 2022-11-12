Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after purchasing an additional 94,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $248.17 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.21.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

In other news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,408 shares of company stock worth $7,456,688. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

