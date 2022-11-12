Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 3,516 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

NYSE CF opened at $102.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.25 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

