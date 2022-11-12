Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $685,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.19.

SPGI opened at $356.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.44 and a 200 day moving average of $342.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

