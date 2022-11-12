Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 253,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 100,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 107,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

NYSE JPM opened at $135.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $118.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

